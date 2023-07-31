Man arrested after death of 37-year-old

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 37-year-old man.

Officers were called to Angus Road, Greenock, at around 9.50pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance involving three men.

The trio were taken to hospital where the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place, but police are treating the death as murder and the man’s family has been informed.

A 46-year-old man was arrested while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area while door-to-door inquiries are carried out.

Det Insp Semple urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting 101, quoting incident number 3916 of 30 July 2023.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.