Health board reprimanded after staff shared patient information on WhatsApp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Health board reprimanded after staff shared patient information on WhatsApp

By Press Association
Staff shared patient details using WhatsApp (alamy/PA)
Staff shared patient details using WhatsApp (alamy/PA)

A watchdog has reprimanded a health board after staff members shared patients’ personal data on WhatsApp hundreds of times.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Lanarkshire after they found 26 staff sent sensitive data to each other via the messaging app on more than 500 occasions.

The data was leaked between April 2020 and April 2022.

The data included patients’ names, phone numbers, addresses, images, videos, screenshots and clinical information.

While WhatsApp is approved for NHS staff for basic communication, it is not approved by the NHS for sharing sensitive data.

A non-staff member was also added to the WhatsApp group in error, meaning they could have viewed the sensitive information.

NHS Lanarkshire was made aware of the issue and reported the incident to the ICO, which conducted an investigation and concluded the organisation did not have the appropriate policies, clear guidance or processes in place when WhatsApp was made available to download.

This meant that NHS Lanarkshire had no assessment of the potential risks relating to sharing patient data.

UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “Patient data is highly sensitive information that must be handled carefully and securely.

“When accessing healthcare and other vital services, people need to trust that their data is in safe hands.

“We appreciate that NHS Lanarkshire, like all healthcare providers, was under huge pressure during the pandemic but there is no excuse for letting data protection standards slip.

“Every healthcare organisation should look at this case as a lesson learned and consider their own policies when it comes to both messaging apps and processing information about patients.

“We will be following up with NHS Lanarkshire to ensure that patient data is not compromised again.”

The ICO has since recommended that NHS Lanarkshire should take action to prevent future data breaches.

The ICO suggested the health board should implement a secure clinical image transfer system for the storage of images and videos within a care setting.

The watchdog said NHS Lanarkshire should “consider the risks” in relation to personal data and ensure that staff are “aware of their responsibilities to report personal data breaches internally without delay to the relevant team”.

The ICO asked NHS Lanarkshire to provide an update of action taken within six months of the reprimand being issued.

NHS Lanarkshire acknowledged the issue and apologised for the leaked information.

Trudi Marshall, nurse director health and social care North Lanarkshire, said: “We have received a formal reprimand from the ICO for the use of WhatsApp by one of our community teams to exchange personal patient data during the pandemic.

“We recognise that the team took this approach as a substitute for communications that would have normally taken place in either a clinical or office setting, but was not possible at that time due to Covid restrictions.

“However, the use of WhatsApp was never intended for processing patient data.

“We offer our sincere apologies to anyone whose personal details were shared through this group.

“We have already taken a number of steps including looking at alternative apps that can be introduced for the transfer and storage of images and videos within a care setting.

“This is being taken forward while considering the risks relating to the storage of any personal data.”