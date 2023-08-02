Police ‘must show how it will tackle discrimination and violence against women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police ‘must show how it will tackle discrimination and violence against women’

By Press Association
Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, has praised Police Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Police should be more proactive in detailing how it will tackle violence against women and girls and discrimination within its ranks, His Majesty’s chief inspector for police has said.

In his annual report published today, Craig Naylor, HM chief inspector of constabulary in Scotland (HMCICS), praised Police Scotland and the retiring chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone for their work.

However, he urged both Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority to do more in addressing steps they have taken to tackle institutional discrimination, as well as violence against women and girls within their own ranks and wider society.

He asked how they are learning from complaints received and how they are committed to equality, diversity and respect.

Mr Naylor praised Sir Iain for admitting in May institutional discrimination within Police Scotland and said he will allow the incoming chief constable to continue improving these issues within the force.

HM Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) scrutinises police work in Scotland where necessary.

In the latest report, Mr Naylor said both Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority had worked hard to continue to serve and protect communities during a challenging year.

He highlighted the challenges Police Scotland had faced in the past 12 months and reflected that many of the issues undermining policing in England and Wales had touched on Scotland.

He said: “We are not insulated from events elsewhere and there have been continued challenges to the legitimacy of policing from many angles.

“In Scotland, there have been questions about budget, culture, staffing levels, public expectation and a noticeable rise in the impact of dealing with those experiencing poor mental health.”

He added: “A series of negative reports and reviews across England and Wales, whose findings have not been replicated in Scotland, have the ability to impact on the trust and confidence in policing north of the border.”

Mr Naylor also credited Police Scotland for its work during Operation Unicorn following the late Queen’s death last year.

Finally, he wished Sir Iain a “long, healthy and happy retirement”.

He added: “His six-year tenure began at a time of turmoil and uncertainty and he leaves the service as one which is regarded as world leading in its ability to deal with everything from community issues, major and complex crimes, political challenges and major events.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority were contacted for comment.