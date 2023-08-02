Cost of living has created ‘fun deficit’ as Scots give up hobbies and pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Cost of living has created ‘fun deficit’ as Scots give up hobbies and pets

By Press Association
Rising costs meant people have had to give up recreational activities (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rising costs meant people have had to give up recreational activities (Peter Byrne/PA)

New figures have revealed a “fun deficit” as more than 40% of Scots have given up social activities as the cost of living soars.

Research published by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) suggests 41% of Scots have stopped some form of social activity, such as eating out, in the last financial year.

CAS says 23% of Scots have ended a hobby and 3% have had to give up a pet.

Kitten stock image
Some Scots have had to give up their pets (Nick Ansell/PA)

The statistics, gathered via a YouGov poll, come after figures taken from the same survey published last month found 36% of people in Scotland cannot afford a holiday.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said this is largely due to the cost- of-living crisis.

He said: “Of course the most severe cases are those where people can’t afford food, energy and rent/mortgage. Those of course are the absolute priority issues.

“But we also see many people who are just able to avoid this extreme poverty but only by giving up things like hobbies and socialising – things which are perhaps not essential to life but certainly make it more enjoyable.”

He added that the results are not only “sad to see but also worrying” in relation to how being unable to afford simple pleasures can affect a person’s quality of life and mental health.

Mr Mitchell highlighted that this may have a knock-on effect on local businesses.

Food stock
Many Scots have given up recreational activities, such as eating at restaurants, figures show (Fulham Shore/PA)

He said he was “particularly moved” by those who have made the “heart-breaking decision” to give up their pet – particularly families with children and lonely people.

He added: “In highlighting these trends we want to show both governments and others that the cost-of-living crisis is having a hugely detrimental impact on people, not just in terms of the absolute essentials but also in the things that help make life worth living.

“It just underlines the fact that every effort should be made to alleviate this crisis and let people get back to living a life that’s not just secure but also includes a reasonable amount of fun.”