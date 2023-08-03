Cyclists wished good luck as first day of championships begins

Well-wishers have expressed their support for thousands of cyclists preparing to compete in the UCI World Cycling Championships in Scotland.

More than 8,000 cyclists and para-cyclists from 120 countries are expected to take part in the 10-day event, which brings together 13 individual cycling world championships into a larger single event for the very first time.

A total of 34 Scottish riders are set to compete in the elite events in front of home crowds, in disciplines as diverse as mountain bike downhill in Fort William and BMX Racing at the Glasgow BMX Centre.

Now. We. Ride. The time has finally arrived! 200+ Rainbow Jerseys. Many will fall. Heroes will rise. Fewer still will be crowned Champion. 🌈#GlasgowScotland2023 | #PowerOfTheBike pic.twitter.com/bpavLHlp46 — 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (@CyclingWorlds) August 3, 2023

Sportscotland chief executive Forbes Dunlop and Scottish sport minister Maree Todd wished all the cyclists luck as the countdown to the first contest wound down to zero on Thursday morning.

Mr Dunlop said: “The 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships will be a unique and very memorable sporting event and will put Glasgow and Scotland in the global spotlight once again.

“It will be a truly historic occasion and it is great to see so many cyclists from Scotland set to take part.

“Competing at this level comes after years of hard work in training and competition. To get to this stage is a real team effort and for many home-grown athletes, is only possible thanks to National Lottery investment.

𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒚! 💥 Follow along with all the action over on our live blog and keep up to date with the action from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome!#GlasgowScotland2023 🔗 https://t.co/9QwLNqa85m https://t.co/Uvmh0baZb6 — 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (@CyclingWorlds) August 3, 2023

“But the focus is now rightly on the cyclists who will battle it out in a range of disciplines, and on behalf of everyone in sportscotland, I want to wish them the very best of luck.

“It is their time to shine, I know they will give it their all.”

Ms Todd added: “I want to extend good luck wishes to every cyclist, coach and official participating in the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships.

“I’m sure we will witness some inspirational performances over the course of the championships, which I hope will inspire more people around the country to get on a bike.

“The Scottish Government is proud to host this innovative and inclusive event. The 11 days of sporting action will see 8,000 cyclists from over 120 countries compete for 13 world championships and I am looking forward to attending the events in person.”