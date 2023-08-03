Husband and wife doctors among competitors at cycling championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Husband and wife doctors among competitors at cycling championships

By Press Association
Donna Clayton on the podium Cambridgeshire event (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)
Husband and wife doctors from a specialist hospital are taking on a different challenge as the gear up to compete for Team GB at the UCI Cycling World Championships.

The contest is being held in Scotland over the next 10 days and top cyclists Donna Clayton, a specialist anaesthetist, and orthopaedic surgeon Jason Roberts will compete in races for the 50-55 ages category.

Dr Clayton qualified for the championships after finishing the tour of Cambridgeshire Road Race event in June to claim the Great British crown.

Dr Roberts also finished sixth in the same age category at the Peterborough event, assuring his qualification for the road race championship later this week.

Jason Roberts at the start line Cambridgeshire event (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)

On Monday, Dr Roberts will compete in the Men’s Time Trial championship in Dundee.

The couple both work at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital in Clydebank and met in the late 1980s while studying at university in Leicester.

Dr Roberts said: “It’s really special to be involved in this event, especially as it’s the first of its kind, we’ll be representing our country wearing the GB kit, and that we are both competing in the sport that we love.

“I think she (Dr Clayton) has a better chance than I have of finishing with a medal being the British champion and we’ll both be trying very hard to compete well in our races.

“I went to study at Leicester because they had such a great cycling programme as I was already competing at quite a high level back then, and I was lucky enough to meet Donna there too when she was training as an anaesthetist.”

These championships will be the first time the UCI has run all the different cycling specialities in the one event and it is being billed as “the biggest cycling event ever”, with Scotland as the first host.

NHS Golden Jubilee chief executive Gordon James said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see Donna and Jason competing in these world championships.

“It just highlights how talented they are, not just in our theatres and clinics treating and caring for our patients, but through their cycling, which I know they are so passionate about.

“Everyone here at Team Jubilee will be rooting for them and we wish them, and all the competitors, well in what promises to be a thrilling event for the whole of Scotland.”