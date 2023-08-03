Encouraging rise in number of shoppers returning to stores, says trade body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Encouraging rise in number of shoppers returning to stores, says trade body

By Press Association
Footfall has increased on Scotland’s high streets more quickly than the rest of the UK (Alamy/PA)
Footfall has increased on Scotland’s high streets more quickly than the rest of the UK (Alamy/PA)

There has been an encouraging rise in the number of shoppers browsing through stores in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK, according to the latest figures analysed by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC).

The trade association said overall Scottish footfall was up 5.9% in July from last year – 6.8 percentage points better than June and higher than the UK average increase of 1.8%.

Regions such as the north east of England, London and the south east of England saw smaller increases in footfall, up 4.3%, 3.5% and 2.3% respectively.

Shopping centre footfall in Scotland was also up 4.3% in July year-on-year according to the figures produced by Sensormatic Solutions, 0.7 percentage points better than the previous month.

Edinburgh saw the greatest growth in footfall out of all cities in the UK last month, up 12.8%, with Glasgow experiencing a 1.6% rise.

Other cities with the highest growth in footfall over the same period included Liverpool, up 5.5%, Bristol with a increase of 3.8% and Leeds up the same figure.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said the figures ought to be treated cautiously, however, pointing out the rise in footfall did not necessarily mean stores took in more money.

“Footfall across Scotland’s retail destinations sprouted last month, buoyed by the start of the school holidays, tourist visits, and retailers’ own discounting to attract custom,” he said.

“Scotland’s sprightly performance outshone every other part of the UK in July with every category of retail destination benefiting.

“While it was the best monthly performance since March, the fact remains that shopper foot-traffic remains shy of pre-pandemic levels.

“Enhanced levels of consumer confidence and spending will be central to Scotland’s economic recovery.

“Retailers are clearly working hard to attract visitors to stores through pricing and promotions but whether this translates into a greater propensity to spend at tills remains to be seen, especially given recent hikes in council tax, Scottish income tax and mortgage rates.

“A slight health warning with these figures is that more browsing doesn’t necessarily mean more buying, and so the hoped for positive knock-on implications of an expansion in foot-traffic cannot be taken for granted.

“As such, the Scottish Government should continue with its plans to pilot the removal of peak-time rail fares from October and be wary of adding any further pressure onto household finances.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Footfall saw a bounce back into positive figures in July, reversing the slowdown experienced in May and June.

“While retailers will welcome the uptick in shopper traffic, it will be with a sense of practical positivity.

“Many will be mindful they continue to serve a cost-of-living consumer, who remains cautious – and may well become more so with the prospect of further interest rates threatening spending power in the mid to long-term.

“Indeed, our data shows that much of the footfall recovery in July was shored up by strong performance in outlet retail, as shoppers turn to discount formats to make spend go further.

“And this is putting further pressure on retailers, already shouldering the burden of growing price sensitivity, to turn to discounting to drive demand.

“By doubling down on value-driven but experience-led propositions, retailers can build on the store’s revival as the shopping channel of choice.”