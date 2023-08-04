Three rescued after car plummets into River Clyde

One person has been taken to hospital and two others were rescued after a car plunged into a river.

Emergency services were called to Castle Road in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, after the vehicle came off the road and entered the River Clyde.

The incident was reported at around 2pm on Thursday.

HM Coastguard sent rescue teams to the scene and an ambulance also attended.

The trio were rescued from the water, with one later admitted to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Thursday August 3, officers were called to reports of a car in the water in the Castle Road area of Port Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and two people were assisted safely out of the water. One person was treated by the ambulance service.

“Recovery was arranged.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.03pm on August 3 to attend an incident at Castle Road, Port Glasgow.

“An ambulance and a special operations response team were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Inverclyde Royal Hospital.”