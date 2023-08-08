Winter flu and Covid-19 booster programme will focus on ‘most vulnerable’

This year’s winter flu and Covid-19 boosters will focus on “protecting those at highest risk of becoming seriously ill”, Scotland’s public health body has said.

Public Health Scotland (PHS), in conjunction with the Scottish Government, revealed its winter vaccination programme – with healthy under-65s will no longer routinely offered a Covid-19 booster shot – whereas last year all people over 50 were given the opportunity.

The decision follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

PHS announced everyone over 50 and those with certain health conditions will be offered a flu vaccination.

People aged 50-64 with no underlying health conditions will be called forward for appointments from September 4.

Flu and Covid vaccines will be offered to those deemed most vulnerable and will be administered at the same time where possible – a method the JCVI has said is safe.

The JCVI advised that protection is highest in the three months following vaccination, meaning those at the highest risk of Covid-19 will be protected across the height of winter and into the new year.

People aged 65-74 with no underlying health conditions and those aged 12-64 in a “risk group”, with the exception of those with a weakened immune system, will be the first to receive invitations for this vaccination.

Appointments will start from September 18.

People in care homes and those aged 75 and over will receive invitations starting from mid-October.

NHS Scotland will contact people with details of their appointment, or may contact them prompting them to book.

Email, text messages, or by post in a white envelope with NHS Scotland’s branding will be sent depending on the individual’s preferred communication method.

Public Health minister Jenni Minto said: “We thank the JCVI for their latest independent expert clinical advice which recommends we focus on protecting those most vulnerable to serious illness from Covid-19.

“We have accepted this advice and will continue to plan and implement the vaccination programme this winter.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and the NHS from both Covid-19 and flu viruses, and I encourage all those eligible to take up their invitations when they are offered.”

Dr Claire Cameron, PHS consultant in health protection, added: “Scotland’s vaccination programme has always offered vaccinations in the safest and most effective ways possible.

“We know that administration of both vaccines together is a safe, efficient way to deliver increased protection when it’s most needed. Last year, over 89% of flu and Covid-19 vaccines were administered at the same time.

“We hope to see most vaccinations completed by early December.

“Those eligible for a flu or flu and Covid-19 vaccinations this winter should look out for their invitation by email, text or by post in a white NHS Scotland envelope and take up the offer to protect themselves.”