First Minister leads tributes as Police Scotland chief constable retires

First Minister Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to Sir Iain Livingstone as he retired as chief constable of Police Scotland.

Sir Iain is retiring from 31 years of police service, including six years at the head of the Scottish force.

Mr Yousaf said: “I would like to thank Sir Iain Livingstone for his outstanding leadership of Police Scotland over the past six years.

“During his time in charge, policing of the Covid pandemic, Cop26 and the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showcased all that is best about the qualities and traditions of Scottish policing.

“He has also shown courage and commitment in challenging the institutional and structural barriers that exist within Police Scotland. After 31 years of public service, I wish him well on his retirement.”

Sir Iain, who announced his decision to retire in February, was saluted by a guard of honour of probationary constables as he left Police Scotland headquarters at Tulliallan in Fife for the final time.

He said: “Leading our officers and staff as Scotland’s chief constable to keep the public safe has been the privilege of my professional life.

“I thank and pay tribute to all my colleagues for their dedication and professionalism and to my family for their love and support.

“With the strong and experienced leadership team in place and under the command of new chief constable Jo Farrell, I know Police Scotland will continue to deliver ethical and effective policing for our fellow citizens.”

Ms Farrell will take up her post on October 9, with Deputy Chief Constable designate Fiona Taylor taking on the responsibilities of chief constable in the interim.