Police appeal for witnesses after woman killed on busy road

Police investigating the death of a woman on a busy road are still trying to trace two cars, whose occupants may have “vital” information about what happened.

The woman, confirmed by police to be Kimberley Bruce or Milne from Dundee, died after being struck by vehicles on the A90 Kingsway West in the city.

Police and ambulance attended the scene after the incident, which took place at about 10.35pm on Thursday July 27, with the woman pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of the Police Scotland’s divisional road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kimberly at this time as our investigation continues.”

Police are appealing for drivers on the road at about the time of the incident to come forward, with officers “keen” to speak to those travelling in a small white car as well as the occupants of a dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar vehicle, which was possibly a taxi.

Sgt Dickson said: “We have traced a number of vehicles who were driving on the road at the time and spoken to drivers.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area of the Kingsway West on Thursday July 27, between 10.30pm and 10.40pm.

“We are keen to speak to the occupants of a small white car and a dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar, possibly a taxi.

“Both of these vehicles were seen on the road around those times and I would ask the occupants to come forward as they may have witnessed something vital to our inquiry.”