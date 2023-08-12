Police appeal for information following armed robbery in Scottish town

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

Officers were called to a shop on Meiklewood Road at around 7.30am on Saturday following reports of a knife-wielding man who threatened staff before stealing a three-figure sum of cash.

There were no injuries reported and inquiries are ongoing.

The suspect is described as about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and wearing a light coloured hooded top with the hood up, dark coloured jogging bottoms, dark coloured trainers and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Detective sergeant Keith Hyndes said: “This was a frightening experience for those within the shop. Although no-one was hurt, they have been left shaken by what happened.

“We know the man came from and made off in the direction of the grassy area near Hareshaw Drive and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has dash-cam or private CCTV of that area, to contact us.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continue and I would like to reassure the public, everything possible is being done.”

Anyone with footage or information which may help are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1069 of August 12.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.