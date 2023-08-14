Woman killed in crash with articulated lorry in Fife

A woman has died in a road crash near Crossgates in Fife.

Road policing officers are appealing for information from the public following the fatal collision on the B981 on Monday afternoon.

The incident involving a red and white Scania articulated lorry and a white Vauxhall Astra car happened around 12.30pm.

Emergency services attended and a woman, 58, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and an investigation is being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. In particular, if you have dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries then make contact with us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1580 of Monday, August 14.