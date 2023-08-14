Bus operator announces new night-time network for Glasgow

First Bus has announced a new night bus network in Glasgow following an outcry last month when the company said it was planning on withdrawing night-time services.

The city’s largest bus operator will operate four night routes between 12.45am and 3am on Friday and Saturday nights while McGill’s Group has agreed to take on a further five routes.

First Bus said the collaboration will see the majority of night bus journeys retained and demonstrated the wider bus industry’s commitment to meeting the requirements of residents.

The move comes after the company drew criticism in July when it announced it was preparing to cancel night-time buses because of a lack of passengers post-pandemic.

A total of 11 routes would have been impacted under the original proposal, including Clydebank, Paisley, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell, Wishaw and Newton Mearns.

Duncan Cameron, managing director for First Bus Scotland, said: “Following discussions with business owners and key stakeholders in the city, we are pleased to announce a new collaborative solution alongside McGill’s Group to continue offering a comprehensive night bus network in Glasgow.

“When we first announced the withdrawal of our night bus services, we highlighted the challenges we faced as a business. This solution allows us to continue to operate a night bus service in the face of the current driver shortage.

“It also highlights the importance of the Glasgow Bus Partnership in being agile and the benefits of operators working together to overcome challenges, providing the services needed by the people of Glasgow.

“We understand the need for a wider late-night public transport strategy in Glasgow. Our hope is we will now see action from stakeholders, politicians and other transport modes to support local businesses and provide a way forward for the city’s night-time economy.”

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill’s Group, said: “Buses are vital to the success of Glasgow and we’ve been striving to find a solution that serves the night-time economy, residents and visitors.

“We’re delighted to be announcing an initial five night-time bus routes that will be run by McGill’s serving the city.

“Our intention is to build our night-time services in future and work with the council and businesses to help achieve that.

“There will be a range of ticket options available on night-time services, including discounts for regular users and McGill’s ticket holders, and we will announce more details on that shortly.”

Glasgow City Council leader Councillor Susan Aitken commented: “This is really welcome news for the travelling public, late-night workers and Glasgow’s evening economy. I’m pleased two of our biggest bus operators have responded positively to the very real concerns around night bus services.

“Recent weeks have made clear the importance of late transport in Glasgow and with footfall in the evenings and at weekends now reported to be well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, this new network will give many Glaswegians the confidence that safe, regular and affordable options for getting home at night are available.

“The City Council will continue to work with all partners to ensure Glasgow has the transport system it needs. This is a significant step towards delivering that.”