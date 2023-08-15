Motorcyclist dies in West Lothian crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in West Lothian, police said.

The 43-year-old man was riding a blue Suzuki GSXR motorbike when it crashed on the B792 Blackburn Road in Addiewell on Monday.

The incident happened just before 9.30pm and did not involve any other vehicles.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but the man could not be saved.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, and Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.

We are appealing for info after a 43-year-old motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle, fatal road crash on the B792 Blackburn Road, Addiewell, around 9.25 pm on Mon, 14 Aug.​Any info to police via 101 quoting inc no 4192 of Mon, 14 Aug.https://t.co/hGwhbePLOL pic.twitter.com/biBjIfAqEb — Police Scotland West Lothian (@PSOSWestLothian) August 15, 2023

The road was closed for around four hours while a full collision investigation was carried out.

It was reopened at around 1.35am on Tuesday.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Roads Policing Unit, Livingston, said: “We are keen to hear from any motorists, especially any with dash-cam footage, who were driving on the B792 between 9.10pm and 9.25pm.

“If you were in the area and have not yet spoke to police and have information you feel may assist our investigation, then please call officers on 101 quoting incident number 4192 of Monday August 14 2023.”