Drivers seriously injured in crash involving van and bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Drivers seriously injured in crash involving van and bus

By Press Association
Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after suffering serious injuries in a crash involving a van and a Stagecoach bus (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after suffering serious injuries in a crash involving a van and a Stagecoach bus (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two men have suffered serious injuries after a van was involved in a crash with a Stagecoach bus.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to what they described as a “serious crash” on the A77 road in Ayrshire.

The incident took place near to the junction with the A719 road at Galston, East Ayrshire, at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and both the driver of the bus and the driver of a white Ford Transit were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old man who was driving the single decker Stagecoach bus is said to be in a critical condition, while the 42-year-old man who was driving the van is described as being “serious but stable”.

Two passengers on the bus, a 68-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were also taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution and were later discharged.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward (Joe Giddens/PA)

The road was closed for several hours for crash investigation work to take place, but has now reopened.

Inspector Craig Beaver of Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area around the time of this crash and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”