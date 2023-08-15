Householders warned to be alert to potential home energy scams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Householders warned to be alert to potential home energy scams

By Press Association
Consumers planning to install energy-efficiency measures have been urged to carry out thorough research (Alamy/PA)
Consumers planning to install energy-efficiency measures have been urged to carry out thorough research (Alamy/PA)

Trading Standards Scotland is launching a new campaign to help people avoid scams linked to energy-efficiency measures and point them towards trusted sources of advice.

The campaign comes as reports of online adverts, cold callers and rogue traders offering misleading information about the availability of grants and funding for energy-efficient schemes continue to climb.

Dishonest companies are known to tell householders they are eligible to receive government or council funding for products such as insulation, boilers and heating systems but ask them to pay for products upfront or take out a loan.

Those who are persuaded to part with their money rarely see it again and the new campaign aims to arm people with the knowledge they need to avoid falling prey to scammers.

Trading Standards Scotland is advising anyone looking to make their home more energy efficient through modifications to have an impartial assessment completed, do plenty of research on options, find an approved trader and check financial protection is offered in case anything goes wrong.

The body is aware there have been particular issues with roof insulation in the past year with companies offering to do free loft surveys and then pressuring people into buying spray foam insulation.

Some banks have warned they could reject mortgage applications on homes that have spray foam insulation and there have been reports of homeowners having difficulty trying to sell a property, taking out a mortgage or releasing equity from a property with foam insulation.

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said: “I would strongly urge all consumers planning to install energy-efficiency measures to do thorough research.

“If consumers are in doubt about sellers’ claims, I recommend that they contact Home Energy Scotland for impartial advice.”

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, chair of Trading Standards Scotland’s Governance Board, said: “We would like to remind consumers to be wary of cold callers or social media adverts for energy-saving products.

“Never accept information offered from these sources without doing independent research, particularly if they tell you that there are grants or funding schemes available.”

Information about grants available to householders can be found through Home Energy Scotland, which also offers free and impartial advice on energy-saving measures.

Harry Mayers, head of Home Energy Scotland at Energy Saving Trust, said: “It is easy to be misled when faced with the vast array of information available from so many different sources, especially if you are feeling pressured to make a quick decision.

“Home Energy Scotland is here to help you make the right choice for your home.”

Nuisance calls or scam adverts should be reported to Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or through the website www.consumeradvice.scot