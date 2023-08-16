Woman dies after three-car crash in Borders

A woman has died following a three-car crash.

Emergency services responded to a report of a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Juke at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

A 64-year-old woman who was driving the Vauxhall was taken to Borders General Hospital but she later died.

A male passenger, 65, in the same car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A 71-year old woman driving the Nissan was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

The 30-year-old man driving the Ford sustained minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near the Ashkirk junction.

Inspector James Henry of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, I would ask any road users who were on the A7 near Ashkirk who may have seen any of the vehicles or the crash to contact us with any information they may have.

“If anyone has dashcam equipment and was in the area, please check you footage for any images which could assist us in our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash for investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2563 of August 15.