Family ‘devastated’ by death of former BBC employee in bus crash

Tributes have been paid to a former BBC employee who died after he was hit by a bus last month.

The incident occurred after Alistair Boath, 64, got off the bus in Blanefield, Stirlingshire, at around 11.55pm on July 31.

In a statement to Police Scotland, his family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Alistair, who was well known in the area and was loved by family, friends, and former colleagues at the BBC, where he worked for many years.

“We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.”

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Alistair’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to please contact us through 101, quoting reference number 4407 of Monday July 31.”