Search operation launched after paddle boarder reported missing

A search is under way for a paddle boarder believed to be missing off the coast of Orkney.

The Coastguard launched a search involving two water rescue teams and a helicopter after receiving a call raising concerns about the missing person at around 9pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out a search for a missing paddle boarder in Orkney.

“We have Longhope Lifeboat along with St Margaret’s Hope Coastguard Rescue Team and Kirkwall Coastguard Rescue Team and a rescue helicopter from Sumburgh carrying out a search in the Scappa Flow area.”