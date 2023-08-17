Police investigation after five people hurt in multiple vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigation after five people hurt in multiple vehicle crash

By Press Association
Police have closed part of the A725 while an investigation is underway (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have closed part of the A725 while an investigation is underway (Peter Byrne/PA)

Five people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on a Scottish road.

Three cars and a bus crashed on Wednesday at about 10.30pm on the A725 road in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Two men, aged 72 and 18; and three girls, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The road has been closed in both directions between the Whitemoss and Birniehill roundabouts as an investigation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30pm on Wednesday August 16 2023, we were called to a report of a crash involving three cars and a bus on the A725, Kingsway, East Kilbride, near the Birniehill Roundabout.

“Emergency services attended. Five people, two men aged 18 and 72; and three females, two aged 16 and a 17-year-old; were taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The A725 remains closed between the Whitemoss and Birniehill Roundabouts while crash investigations are carried out.”