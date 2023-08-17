Major response to fire at derelict Glasgow building

Fire crews have been battling a blaze at an empty former hotel in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a total of 10 appliances were despatched to put out the flames at the old Carnbooth House Hotel in Busby Road, Carmunnock shortly after 8pm.

A spokesperson said there were no casualties, but all 10 appliances were still on the scene almost three hours later.

“We were alerted at 8.03pm to reports of a derelict building on fire at Busby Road in Carmunnock, Glasgow,” the spokesperson said.

“Operations control mobilised a total of 10 appliances to the area at the height of the fire.

“There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”