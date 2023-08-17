Private landlords could help end homelessness, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Private landlords could help end homelessness, say campaigners

By Press Association
Private landlords could help abolish homelessness in Scotland (Alamy/PA)
Private landlords could help abolish homelessness in Scotland (Alamy/PA)

Private landlords could help end homelessness in Scotland, according to a report by housing experts.

The Everyone Home Collective has set out how the private rented sector could become a more accessible option for people experiencing homelessness, amid a crisis in social housing.

The lobby group, made up of 40 charities and academics, urged the Scottish Government to work with the private rental sector (PRS), and to promote it as a viable option, as well as working with councils.

The report found that widening access to support and advice in private lets would help make the sector more accessible.

It was suggested landlords could be incentivised to improve access and affordability to lower income households.

Demographics more at risk of eviction should be “targeted” to address those issues, with additional social security made available to top up support, it was recommended.

The group welcomed the Scottish Government’s commitment to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, a mid-term commitment that would result in the delivery of 38,500 social homes by 2026.

Sarah Walters, head of best practice at homelessness charity Crisis, said: “Social housing plays a vital role in helping people end their homelessness.

Scottish banknotes showing housing crisis
A record number of people are in temporary accommodation, according to Crisis (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“But while for many people a social tenancy is the right option, with better support we know the private rented sector could play a far greater role in helping people find a safe, secure place to live.

“With numbers of people trapped in temporary accommodation at an all-time high, and a shortage of affordable housing, we need to use every option available and the private rented sector can help.

“People experiencing homelessness deserve the same choice and control as anyone else, but we know that they are far too often locked out of the private rented sector.

“By reducing barriers and providing support, we can help people end their homelessness and strengthen our communities.”

Maggie Brunjes, chief executive of Homeless Network Scotland, said: “There are many factors that influence the choices we make about our housing.

“From size and type, to location and accessibility, to time and cost.

“People who experience homelessness must have access to the same range of housing options as other members of the public.

“For some people, the private rented sector offers the right choice, in the right place, at the right time.

“For this reason, it is in everyone’s interest to work together to ensure the PRS is a viable and affordable option.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.