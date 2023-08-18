Motorcyclist, 30, killed in Caithness crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Caithness.

Police said the 30-year-old man riding a black Honda CBF motorbike died at the scene of the collision, which also involved a yellow Seat Ibiza.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old woman, was unhurt.

The collision happened on the A99 at Blackness, near Mid Clyth, at around 8pm on Thursday.

The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and reopened at about 3am on Friday.

Police Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Officers are offering them support and will continue to do so throughout our investigation.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, saw the vehicles prior to the crash, or drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 3759 of August 17.