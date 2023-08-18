Foragers asked not to strip Scotland’s forests bare of wild mushrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foragers asked not to strip Scotland’s forests bare of wild mushrooms

By Press Association
Foragers have been to take only as much as they need and to leave some fungi for others (David Jones/PA)
Budding foragers picking wild mushrooms this autumn have been warned to take only what they need as the forests are “stripped bare”.

The call comes from Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), Scotland’s national forestry body, which found that inexperienced fungi foragers were “increasingly” clearing entire areas.

FLS warned this damaged fragile ecosystems and could impact on animals which rely on fungi for food.

Mushroom picking is popular in Scottish forests, but the FLS warned that some species were poisonous and could cause death if eaten.

Autumn stock
Mushrooms push through fallen leaves in an Midlands autumn garden (David Jones/PA)

Colin Edwards, FLS environment manager, urged foragers to make sure the information they were reading before picking mushrooms was reliable and up-to-date.

He advised that organisations such as Wild Food UK, Nature Scot and Scottish Wild Mushroom Code provided good information, but that foragers should rely on more than one source and never eat anything unless they were “100% sure” it was edible.

He said: “I’d urge people to make absolutely sure they know what they’re picking – before they head out – and pick only what they’re going to use, being sure to leave some for others.

“We have seen an increase in fungi pickers in some of our woodlands such as Devilla near Alloa and some picking is indiscriminate and strips the entire wood bare.

“I often see families out with bags full of fungi, and hundreds of fungi turned and left broken on site, because they’re not edible.

“It’s important to leave enough for everyone – including the wildlife who call the forest home and who rely on fungi as a food source.”