Residents evacuated as ‘deliberate’ fire rips through block of flats

A fire that led to several properties being evacuated is being treated as deliberate by police.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire on Cardenden Road, Cardenden, Fife, on Tuesday at about midnight.

Police said that no-one was injured, however, a number of properties had to be evacuated and there was significant damage.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the area and extinguished the blaze.

Police are now appealing for information on a man seen in the area around the time of the incident.

The man is described as average height, stocky, wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a grey jacket with the hood up and white or light-coloured trainers.

Detective inspector Kieran Marsh of West Fife CID, said: “This could have had catastrophic consequences for people, including young children, who should have been safe in their homes.

“I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with police.

“Think back, did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area between 11pm on Tuesday August 15 and 2am on Wednesday August 16?

“Perhaps you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries? If so, please get in touch.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 12.46am on Tuesday August 15, Operations Control mobilised three appliances to reports of a house fire on Cardenden Road, Cardenden, Fife.

“Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”

Anyone with information or footage has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of Wednesday August 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.