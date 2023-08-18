Teenager charged following alleged sexual assault in car park

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault in a car park.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a car park in Johnston Street, Dundee, at about 2.40am on Sunday.

Police said that a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.