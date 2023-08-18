Emergency crews attend fire in Paisley

Emergency services are dealing with a fire in a property in Paisley.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the address in Lang Street shortly before 5pm on Friday.

It is understood the street has been sealed off to pedestrians.

No information has been provided about whether there have been any injuries.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a dwelling fire in Lang Street, Paisley.

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances to the area after the alarm was raised at 4.58pm on Friday.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Friday we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Lang Street, Paisley.

“Police and emergency services are in attendance. Road closures are in place.”