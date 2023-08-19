Body of man found after Paisley fire

The body of a man has been found following a flat fire in Paisley.

Emergency services were called to Lang Street in the town at around 5pm on Friday, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sending six appliances to the scene.

Police say the body of a man was found within the flat.

We are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with a building fire on Lang Street, Paisley. Nearby roads in the Seedhill area are closed. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services access to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “Around 5pm on Friday August 18 we were called to a report of a fire at a flat on Lang Street, Paisley.

“Emergency services attended, and the body of a man was found within.

“Inquiries are continuing to formally identify him and establish the cause of the blaze.

“Road closures remain in place on Lang Street and Violet Street.”

