Home News Scotland

Teenager ‘critically’ injured in Fife crash

By Press Association
Police were called to the scene on Friday evening (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has been “critically” injured in a car crash in Fife, police have said.

Officers were called to the A914 near the Forgan roundabout at 6.50pm on Friday following reports of a crash involving a great Peugeot 207 and a white VW Polo.

The 14-year-old, who was the passenger in the Peugeot, was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The driver of the car, 18, was also taken to the same hospital with what have been described as serious injuries.

The 35-year-old driver of the other vehicle did not require hospital treatment.

Police closed the road to allow for investigations to take place, opening it again at 2am and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for witnesses,” said Sergeant Paul Ewing.

“If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened then please get in touch as your information could be important.

“Likewise, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 3450 of August 18.