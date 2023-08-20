Police appeal over man who helped seriously injured teenager

Police are appealing for information about a man who helped a seriously injured teenager to hospital.

A 17-year-old boy arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries at around 6.20pm on Saturday.

But before his details were taken by staff, the man who helped him seek medical attention left.

He is described as white, in his 50s, with receding hair and wearing glasses, and was wearing a blue Adidas top while carrying a rucksack.

We are appealing for a man who took an injured man to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh last night but left without giving any to staff, to contact them. Info to police via 101 quoting inc no 2960/19/08/23 or anon to 0800 555 111.https://t.co/adrVs9khNU pic.twitter.com/R0QF0Y9FHO — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) August 20, 2023

He has been urged to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Keith Morrison said: “At this time, we don’t know how the young man sustained his injuries so it is imperative that we trace the man who took him to hospital so we can find out what he knows.

“From our inquiries, the injured man was at an event in Craigmillar Park the previous evening and had become separated from his friends.

“They were unable to get hold of him and it was only when he was admitted to hospital that his family were made aware of where he was.

“If you are the man described, or have any information that may assist our investigation, then please call officers at Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 2960 of Saturday August 19.

“Alternatively, details can be given in confidence on 0800 555 111.”