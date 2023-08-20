Bus driver dies in hospital following crash on Ayrshire road

A bus driver has died following a collision with a van on the A77 near Galston in East Ayrshire almost a week ago.

The crash involving a single decker Stagecoach bus and a white Ford Transit happened around 5.30pm on Monday, August 14 near to the junction with the A719.

The bus driver, 23, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital on Saturday, police said.

The transit driver, a 42-year-old man, was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries following the collision. His condition is described as stable.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, who has not already spoken to officers is urged to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday, August 14, 2023.