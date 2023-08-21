Bus driver who died in hospital five days after crash is named

A bus driver who died five days after a serious crash in Ayrshire has been named by police.

Gordon Stirling, 23, was driving a single-decker, Stagecoach bus on the A77 near Galston at the junction with the A719 at about 5.30pm on Monday August 14.

The crash also involved a white Ford Transit van.

Mr Stirling, from Crosshouse, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital on Saturday August 19.

The Transit driver, a 42-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Inspector Craig Beaver, of the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Stirling at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

“I would ask anyone with information, including dashcam footage, who has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch.

“If you can assist, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday August 14, 2023.”