Five groups helping Ukrainian refugees awarded share of Government cash

Organisations which have helped displaced Ukrainians integrate into communities in Edinburgh will receive a share of the Scottish Government’s Ukraine Programme funding pot.

Five projects across Edinburgh will receive a share of £200,000 of funding in order to secure jobs, access mental health services and host English lessons for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations’ Council (EVOC), Volunteer Edinburgh, the Welcoming Project and Feniks will receive £50,000 each while the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain’s (AUGB) will receive £15,000.

Migration minister Emma Roddick said: “People all over Scotland, and particularly in Edinburgh, have welcomed those fleeing the war in Ukraine into their communities, their schools and workplaces and their homes.

“Third sector organisations have been at the heart of this warm welcome, supporting Ukrainians every step of the way. They have hosted English lessons, created social hubs and helped people to access local services.

“They have also showcased what can be achieved when national and local government, and the third sector work together, and this funding will help make sure this important partnership working continues.

“As we look ahead to the independence day of Ukraine (on August 24), our message to Ukrainians remains clear: we stand with you, and we want Scotland to be your home for as long as you need it.”

The City of Edinburgh Council leader, Cammy Day, said: “Third sector organisations here in Edinburgh have been a cornerstone of the partnership effort to support displaced Ukrainians over the last 18 months.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of all colleagues when I say that they have made a real and tangible difference to the lives of the people who have fled their country following Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

“It is right and proper that these organisations are set to benefit from the Scottish Government’s Ukraine Programme funding.

“I have seen first hand the difference that these organisations make in our communities across a wealth of different areas.

“From language classes to support with health and wellbeing to helping people into work and education and so much more their impact cannot be understated.

“I look forward to working closely with our third sector partners as we move forward in supporting our Ukrainian friends in the capital.”