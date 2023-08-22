Police treat fire which caused significant damage at former hotel as deliberate

A “significant” fire at a derelict former hotel is being treated as deliberate by police.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the former Carnbooth House Hotel on Busby Road in Carmunnock, near Glasgow, at about 8.40pm on Thursday August 17.

At the height of the incident, 10 fire appliances were involved in tackling the blaze.

No one was injured but the building sustained significant damage.

Police said they are treating the blaze as wilful fire-raising and appealed for information.

Detective Constable Declan Quinn-Thomas, of Aikenhead Road CID, said: “This was a significant fire and thankfully no one was injured.

“I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with police.

“Think back, did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area that evening?

“Perhaps you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries? If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3913 of Thursday August 17 2023, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.