Police treat fire which caused significant damage at former hotel as deliberate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police treat fire which caused significant damage at former hotel as deliberate

By Press Association
Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former hotel (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former hotel (Jane Barlow/PA)

A “significant” fire at a derelict former hotel is being treated as deliberate by police.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the former Carnbooth House Hotel on Busby Road in Carmunnock, near Glasgow, at about 8.40pm on Thursday August 17.

At the height of the incident, 10 fire appliances were involved in tackling the blaze.

No one was injured but the building sustained significant damage.

Police said they are treating the blaze as wilful fire-raising and appealed for information.

Detective Constable Declan Quinn-Thomas, of Aikenhead Road CID, said: “This was a significant fire and thankfully no one was injured.

“I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with police.

“Think back, did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area that evening?

“Perhaps you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries? If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3913 of Thursday August 17 2023, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.