Pair charged after cannabis cultivations worth £800,000 found

Two men have been charged after police discovered cannabis cultivations worth more than £800,000.

The cultivations were discovered in the Aberdeen area between Tuesday July 4 and Tuesday August 15.

Police said two men aged 27 and 35 were arrested following a pre-planned operation in the Muirhouse and Niddrie areas of Edinburgh on August 22.

They were charged in connection with the cannabis cultivations and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police officers in Aberdeen were supported by colleagues in Edinburgh in the operation.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, from the CID Proactive Unit in Aberdeen, said: “The majority of cultivations that we uncover come from information given to us from our communities.

“We rely on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”