Search launched for missing boy, 10, last seen at school

A search has been launched for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Dean Campbell was last seen at Forthview Primary School, West Pilton Place, Edinburgh, at around 10am on Wednesday.

Dean, who is from the Pilton area, is white, 4ft, of slim build with short blond hair.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with yellow markings, a white polo shirt and black trainers.

Sergeant Michael Thomson said: “There are growing concerns for Dean’s welfare.

“Anyone who may have seen Dean since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1065 of August 23.”