Man charged over fatal crash last October

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road crash 10 months ago.

A 59-year-old man died following the two-car collision on the A78 near Inverkip, Inverclyde, on October 15.

He was driving a Toyota Yaris which was involved in a crash with a VW Golf at around 11.25pm that day.

The 59-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died a short time later.

Police said a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crash and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.