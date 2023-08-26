Motorcyclist, 73, in life-threatening condition after Highlands road crash

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his Triumph motorcycle collided with a camper van in the Highlands.

The crash happened on the A87 close to Glen Shiel at about 5.20pm on Friday involving the motorcycle and a Fiat Doblo camper van.

The 73-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The occupants of the camper van were checked over and did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it and who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and saw what happened or have dash-cam footage which may assist us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3143 of August 25.