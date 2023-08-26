Man, 23, arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Paisley.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on Thursday August 24 at around 2.25om on the town’s Maxwellton Street and around four hours later at 6.25pm on the River Cart walk in the town, close to Paisley Abbey.

The man was also charged in connection with indecent communications on Tuesday August 15 on a cycle track near to Green Road, Paisley.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents, but there will be a visible presence in the area.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.