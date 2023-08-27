Forensics officers cordon off Glasgow street as part of ‘ongoing investigation’ By Press Association August 27 2023, 5.10pm Share Forensics officers cordon off Glasgow street as part of ‘ongoing investigation’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4674775/forensics-officers-cordon-off-glasgow-street-as-part-of-ongoing-investigation/ Copy Link Police taped off Mansionhouse Road in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA Wire) Police have cordoned off a street in Glasgow as part of a forensics operation. Officers could be seen on Mansionhouse Road, Shawlands, with several police vehicles parked nearby. The residential road is lined with sandstone tenements. Police Scotland forensics officers at Mansionhouse Road, Shawlands, on August 27 (Lucinda Cameron/PA) Police Scotland refused to say what the investigation was about and insisted there was “no risk to the public”. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries are part of an ongoing investigation. “There is no risk to the public.”