Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash with a campervan

A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a crash with a campervan in the Highlands.

Alexander McCracken, 73, from Coventry, died after a collision with a Fiat motorhome on the A87 at Glen Shiel.

Mr McCracken, known as Sandy, was riding a Triumph motorbike when it crashed on Friday at around 5.20pm.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital and died on Sunday.

The occupants of the campervan were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out and re-opened at around 3am on Saturday.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Alexander at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to us to get in touch.

“I would also ask that anyone who has dash-cam footage which may assist contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3143 of August 25, 2023.