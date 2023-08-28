Firefighters work through night tackling blaze at derelict school

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a derelict school.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Robert Street, Port Glasgow at 8.43pm on Sunday.

At the height of the incident around 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with six appliances and specialist resources at the scene in the Inverclyde town.

Three appliances were still there at 6.30am on Monday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries.