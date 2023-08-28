Firefighters extinguish blaze at derelict school

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict school.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Robert Street, Port Glasgow, at 8.43pm on Sunday.

At the height of the incident, around 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with six appliances and specialist resources at the scene in the Inverclyde town.

The last appliance left the scene at 12.20pm on Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries.