Police name 84-year-old man who died in single-vehicle crash

Police have named an 84-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on a Scottish road on Friday morning.

Brian Mollison, of Kirriemuir, was driving a Skoda Citigo when it crashed in Kirriemuir Road, Forfar, at around 7.55am.

He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but later died.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 12.30pm.

A statement issued by Mr Mollison’s family on Monday said: “The family are trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to those members of the public and emergency services who did all they could for Brian at the scene of the accident and later at Ninewells Hospital.”

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie of the Road Policing Unit at Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Mollison’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We’ll support them as our inquiries into what happened progress.

“I continue to appeal for witnesses, anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 0638 of August 25.