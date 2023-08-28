Three charged with attempted murder after man found injured in Glasgow

Three men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was discovered seriously injured in Glasgow earlier this month.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was found injured in Ladymuir Crescent in the Pollok area at around 8.10pm on Sunday August 13.

Scott Troy, 40, Dylan Haldane, 34, and Liam MacDonald, 34, were remanded in custody after appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

They have been charged with assault to injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger of life and attempted murder.

None of the three made any plea or declaration when they appeared in court. They are expected to be brought to court again in the next eight days.

Officers carried out a search in the Mansionhouse Road and Langside Avenue area on the southside of Glasgow on August 13 and it is understood inquiries are ongoing.