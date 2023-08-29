Man, 66, dies after falling from mountain close to Ben Nevis

A man has died after falling from a peak near Scotland’s highest mountain.

The 66-year-old was walking on Carn Mor Dearg when he fell at about 12.30pm on Sunday.

The emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carn Mor Dearg is 4,002ft (1,220 metres) high and is linked to Ben Nevis via the Carn Mor Dearg arete.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a man having fallen at Carn Mor Dearg near Fort William around 12.30pm on Sunday August 27.

“Emergency services attended, and a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and next of kin have been informed.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”