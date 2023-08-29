Survey shows rise of two-tier healthcare system in Scotland, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Survey shows rise of two-tier healthcare system in Scotland, says charity

By Press Association
A poll has suggested a two-tier health system is emerging in Scotland (Alamy/PA)
A poll has suggested a two-tier health system is emerging in Scotland (Alamy/PA)

A charity has said a survey showing almost a third of over-50s questioned had paid or would be willing to pay for medical procedures due to difficulties accessing NHS treatment is evidence of an emerging two-tier system of healthcare in Scotland.

The research involving more than 4,100 people aged over 50 carried out by Age Scotland revealed 16% had already paid for private treatment including dentistry, hip and knee operations, cataract surgery, cardiology treatment, mental health assessments and MRI scans.

The survey also found a further 14% would consider paying for healthcare in the future.

Thirty per cent said they could not afford to pay for private healthcare, however, and another 19% said they did not believe they should have to pay.

Age Scotland found the majority who had paid for private healthcare came from financially better off households but about 6% of those had an annual income of less than £10,000.

Out of those who paid for healthcare, 18% were in their 80s, 17% in their 70s and 15% in their 60s.

The charity believes the findings point to an emerging two-tier health service where those who can afford to pay can access potentially life-saving treatments while those on low incomes face lengthy delays.

The use of private healthcare reflects the growing challenges many older people face accessing healthcare in different parts of the country, representatives said.

The survey also also showed 56% of over-50s found it difficult to get a mental health assessment on the NHS, 38% found it hard to get a physiotherapy appointment and 38% had trouble getting an audiology appointment.

Age Scotland’s interim chief executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “We’ve long been aware of the growing challenges many older people face accessing healthcare and it’s extremely worrying to see increasing evidence of the two-tier healthcare system that has emerged in recent years.

“We appreciate the NHS is working tirelessly, and to capacity, to deal with lengthy backlog. It’s vital that we see continuing efforts to cut waiting lists, as well as investment in healthcare for those in later life which includes swift access to often life-changing treatment such as orthopaedic and eye care procedures.

“The reality is that most of these procedures are routine and cost-effective but, without them, the person’s needs become far greater and much more expensive to address.

“The earlier these procedures are carried out, the better the longer-term outcome for patients and the less overall spend the NHS will incur as a result.

“The situation is becoming increasingly desperate for those awaiting life-changing operations and treatment and there is no parity in a system which sees those who can afford to pay to expedite treatment while others have no option but to remain on seemingly endless waiting lists.”