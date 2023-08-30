Residents and motorists advised to keep windows shut amid landfill fire

Residents and motorists are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed amid a fire near a trunk road.

A plume of smoke can be seen for miles from the fire at Dunbar Landfill Site, East Lothian, opposite the A1 dual carriageway.

Firefighters have warned that a change in wind direction could mean the smoke affects residents of Dunbar.

They also said the fire could continue for a number of days.

Residents and motorists passing the scene are advised to keep windows shut, turn off air conditioning and close air vents.

Rick Stark of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is the station commander managing the incident.

He said: “The rubbish fire affecting a significant area of landfill is continuing to smoulder underground.

“A fire break has been created to control the spread, however the smouldering could continue for a number of days yet.

“We are working with partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and to keep people updated.”