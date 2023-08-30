Hunt for bodies of 1976 murder victims to focus on places linked to killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for bodies of 1976 murder victims to focus on places linked to killer

By Press Association
Renee MacRae, 36, and her son Andrew, three, were murdered by William MacDowell but their bodies have never been found (Police Scotland/PA)
Renee MacRae, 36, and her son Andrew, three, were murdered by William MacDowell but their bodies have never been found (Police Scotland/PA)

The search for the bodies of a mother and her son is set to focus on buildings linked to the man convicted of their murders and places they met during their relationship, police have said.

William MacDowell was last year found guilty of the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae, who have been missing since November 12, 1976.

They had left their home in Inverness and the car owned by 36-year-old Mrs MacRae – with whom MacDowell was having an affair – was found later that day on fire in a lay-by near Dalmagarry.

MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last September but he died in February, and the bodies of Mrs MacRae and three-year-old Andrew have never been found.

William MacDowell
William MacDowell died in prison months after being convicted of the murders (PA)

Police have launched another appeal for information, saying a review is looking at properties linked to MacDowell or any places he may have met Renee during their relationship.

MacDowell and Mrs MacRae had been having an affair for more than four years at the time of her disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes – who helped bring MacDowell to justice – said: “Renee and Andrew’s family and friends waited decades for justice, which was served last year.

“However, their bodies have not been found and our investigation continues to explore all possible opportunities open to us to help answer that final, most important question in order to provide Renee and Andrew with the dignity they deserve.

“We continue to review the available evidence to identify any further areas of interest, while also considering whether there are any opportunities that modern technology could assist with in identifying possible deposition sites.

“This review includes considering any properties which may be linked to William MacDowell which he could have used, possibly a derelict building, an empty one or even an occupied one he had use of.

“The timescale would be the early to mid-1970s and we are hoping someone may remember seeing Renee MacRae’s BMW car in an area, perhaps with MacDowell’s company Volvo or the family white Range Rover.

“We are also considering possible sites where they may have met during their relationship, possibly including the Blackfold area above Loch Ness, Inverfarigaig, and between Nairnside and Daviot.

“This case will never be considered resolved until we find Renee and Andrew.

“We owe it to the family and friends to make every effort to recover Renee and Andrew’s bodies and I would urge anyone who may be able to assist, no matter how small you may feel your information is, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email SCDHOLMESInverness@scotland.police.uk.